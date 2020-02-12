UrduPoint.com
Mavericks Sign Kidd-Gilchrist, Cut Aussie Broekhoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Mavericks sign Kidd-Gilchrist, cut Aussie Broekhoff

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Free agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, signed with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, the club announced.

To make room for the eighth-year NBA veteran who spent his entire career with Charlotte until being released Sunday, the Mavericks dropped Australian swingman Ryan Broekhoff.

Kidd-Gilchrist, a 26-year-old American, has career averages of 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over 433 appearances for Charlotte, but this season had averaged only 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

"He's a good defender," said Latvian star center Kristaps Porzingis of the Mavericks. "He's going to give us that energy, that spark on defense." At 32-22, the Mavericks rank seventh in the Western Conference, 4 1/2 games ahead of Memphis in the eighth and final playoff position and only 1 1/2 games behind fifth-place Houston.

Broekhoff, 29, shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range in nearly two full seasons with the Mavericks. he was in the final months of a two-year deal worth $2.4 million.

In 17 games with Dallas this season, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while making 39.2% from beyond the arc.

"Been a pleasure. Thank you to the @dallasmavs for the opportunity," Broekhoff tweeted. "Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you coaches who have helped guide me and a special thank you to all my teammates. Enjoyed everyday going to work with you guys. Who knows what the future holds."

