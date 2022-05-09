UrduPoint.com

Mavs, 76ers Both Even Series 2-2 In NBA Playoff Second Round

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Mavs, 76ers both even series 2-2 in NBA playoff second round

WASHINGTON, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Dallas Mavericks scored 20 3-pointers to beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday to tie their NBA playoff Western Conference semifinal series 2-2, while the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Miami Heat 116-108.

In Dallas, the Mavericks were the ones to get into it first as they built a 37-25 lead in the first quarter with eight 3-pointers. The Mavericks scored 14 from long range to create a playoff record for most 3-pointers made in a half.

Even more ominously for the Suns, veteran point guard Chris Paul committed his fourth foul trying to make a tip-in with 1.1 seconds left before halftime, while he picked up his fifth and sixth foul and was ruled out with just three minutes played in the third quarter.

Devin Booker kept the Suns' hope alive into the fourth quarter despite a long stretch without his backcourt mate, but Doncic eventually wore them down with post-ups and other drives for buckets or assists.

Doncic scored 26 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 to help Dallas grab the second win at home, while Booker led the Suns with 35 points and Jae Crowder scored 15.

In the other game, James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Miami 116-108 in Game 4, which also evened the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-2.

Embiid dominated the first quarter as he made five of six shots, including a 3-pointer to put the Sixers ahead 30-28. Harden took over in the second quarter with 13 points to give the 76ers a 64-56 lead into halftime.

However, 10 turnovers kept the Sixers from stretching the lead into double digits, with Jimmy Butler keeping the Heat in the game until the end, as he scored 40 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the floor as well as 12 of 13 free throws made.

With three minutes left, Harden hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to secure the win.

Related Topics

Lead Phoenix Dallas Philadelphia Miami Sunday From

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

1 hour ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

2 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

2 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.