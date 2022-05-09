Mavs, 76ers both even series 2-2 in NBA playoff second round

WASHINGTON, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Dallas Mavericks scored 20 3-pointers to beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday to tie their NBA playoff Western Conference semifinal series 2-2, while the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Miami Heat 116-108.

In Dallas, the Mavericks were the ones to get into it first as they built a 37-25 lead in the first quarter with eight 3-pointers. The Mavericks scored 14 from long range to create a playoff record for most 3-pointers made in a half.

Even more ominously for the Suns, veteran point guard Chris Paul committed his fourth foul trying to make a tip-in with 1.1 seconds left before halftime, while he picked up his fifth and sixth foul and was ruled out with just three minutes played in the third quarter.

Devin Booker kept the Suns' hope alive into the fourth quarter despite a long stretch without his backcourt mate, but Doncic eventually wore them down with post-ups and other drives for buckets or assists.

Doncic scored 26 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 to help Dallas grab the second win at home, while Booker led the Suns with 35 points and Jae Crowder scored 15.

In the other game, James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Miami 116-108 in Game 4, which also evened the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-2.

Embiid dominated the first quarter as he made five of six shots, including a 3-pointer to put the Sixers ahead 30-28. Harden took over in the second quarter with 13 points to give the 76ers a 64-56 lead into halftime.

However, 10 turnovers kept the Sixers from stretching the lead into double digits, with Jimmy Butler keeping the Heat in the game until the end, as he scored 40 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the floor as well as 12 of 13 free throws made.

With three minutes left, Harden hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to secure the win.