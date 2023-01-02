Mawani: New shipping service to connect Jubail Commercial Port to 11 global ports

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jubail Commercial Port to the India to East Med shipping service by MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company).

With the arrival of container vessel MSC ELLEN, the Saudi ports sector is set to welcome yet another trade link from leading shipping lines, which are increasingly choosing the Kingdom as a vital port of call given its strategic location at the crossroads of three major continents besides being home to world-class logistics infrastructure.

The new service will connect the Kingdom to Turkey, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa, and the middle East via weekly sailings to the ports of Khalifa, Jebel Ali, Hamad, Karachi, Mundra, Hazira, Alexandria, Tekirdag, Aliaga, Mersin, and King Abdullah on board five vessels that have an average carrying capacity of 8,000 TEUs.

The latest route will play a pivotal role in positioning Jubail Commercial Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers, exporters, and shipping lines in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Modernly equipped to handle vessels of all shapes and sizes, Jubail Commercial Port provides a cost-effective and efficient gateway for local industries to export their products to global markets and import their raw materials. It also serves as a key driver of Saudi foreign trade besides bolstering economic growth in the Eastern Region.