Mawhiba Announces 1,860 Winning Students In Bebras Competition Among Over 38,000 Who Took Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness (Mawhiba) has announced the winning of 1,860 talented students in 2022 Bebras Competition that was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

268 students won gold medals, 543 students received silver medals and 1,049 students were granted bronze medals.

Bebras Mawhiba Competition targets public education Saudi and resident students in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the third elementary and third secondary classes.

Bebras is an international competition aimed at promoting computational informatics and thinking among school students of all ages, using a range of problem-solving skills and techniques, in which more than 2 million students from more than 70 countries participated, and consists of a series of short online problems, which can be solved without prior knowledge, but requires logical thinking

