UrduPoint.com

Max Pressure As Sixers, Harden Down Cavs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Max pressure as Sixers, Harden down Cavs

New York, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overturned a 21-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-119 on Friday.

Maxey found his scoring touch after the interval with 24 points in the second half as the Sixers extended their winning streak to five games.

New recruit James Harden enjoyed another influential performance with 25 points, 11 assists and three turnovers to maintain his unbeaten start with the Sixers.

Joel Embiid added 22 points while Georges Niang had 17 off the bench and Tobias Harris added 15.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers scorers with 26 points while Isaac Okoro added 22. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman had 20 points apiece.

The Cavs appeared ready to run away with the game after an explosive first quarter, erupting for 43 points to go 21 points clear before Philadelphia gradually clawed back the lead to trail 71-63 at the break.

Maxey then sparked the Sixers into life after halftime as Philadelphia outscored the visitors 62-48 to close out the win.

Maxey said the Sixers' tighter defensive display after the break proved the difference.

"It was all about stops," the 21-year-old said. "They had something like 40 points in the first quarter and that's way too many points.

"Once we settled in and started getting stops we turned the game around.

" Sixers coach Doc Rivers meanwhile praised the contribution of rising talent Maxey.

"He's just playing great," Rivers said.

"I'm on him a lot about being aggressive. Yelled at him about five times tonight. The more he's aggressive, the better we are.

"He's a fearless kid, he's playing great, and he's getting great shots. He's been great for us." The win lifted the Sixers to second in the Eastern Conference at 39-23 before Saturday's road trip against leaders Miami in Florida.

Elsewhere Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a 34-point display as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Chicago Bulls 118-112 in another heavyweight Eastern Conference duel.

Antetokounmpo hauled in 16 rebounds and finished with five assists and two steals as the reigning champions showed their pedigree with a gutsy win on the road.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points for Milwaukee while Khris Middleton finished with 22 as the Bucks moved into third place in the standings at 39-25, leapfrogging Chicago in fourth.

Zach LaVine (30 points) and DeMar DeRozan (29) led the Chicago scorers.

The Bulls led by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to ram home the advantage in the closing stages as Milwaukee finished the stronger.

Related Topics

Road Lead Cleveland Milwaukee Philadelphia Miami Chicago Florida All Coach

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

9 hours ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>