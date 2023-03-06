Max Verstappen begins 2023 F1 season with Bahrain GP win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Max Verstappen began the 2023 season of the Formula One World Championship by winning the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The reigning champion, who finished with a time of 1:33:56.736, was followed by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, respectively.

Charles Leclerc had to retire on Lap 41 due to an engine issue, dashing Ferrari's podium hopes.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished the race 5th behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen leads the drivers' standings with 25 points, while Perez is just behind him with 18 points and Alonso is 3rd with 15 points.

Red Bull Racing is at the top of the constructors' standings with 43 points, while Aston Martin is second with 23 points and Mercedes is in 3rd spot with 16 points.

The next round in the season will be the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 17-19.