Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton Fourth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton fourth

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third as Hamilton had to settle for fourth.

The race was watched by Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

