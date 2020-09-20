UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Maximum Pressure' On Iran Became 'maximum Isolation' Of US: Rouhani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

'Maximum pressure' on Iran became 'maximum isolation' of US: Rouhani

Tehran, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran had thrown the US into "maximum isolation", after major powers dismissed US declarations that UN sanctions on Iran were back in force.

"America's maximum pressure against Iran, in its political and legal aspects, has turned into America's maximum isolation," Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Washington Tehran Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

27 minutes ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

1 hour ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.