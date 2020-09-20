'Maximum pressure' on Iran became 'maximum isolation' of US: Rouhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran had thrown the US into "maximum isolation", after major powers dismissed US declarations that UN sanctions on Iran were back in force.

"America's maximum pressure against Iran, in its political and legal aspects, has turned into America's maximum isolation," Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting.