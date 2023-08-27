Open Menu

Maxmania Turns Coastal Zandvoort Into A Sea Of Orange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Maxmania turns coastal Zandvoort into a sea of orange

Zandvoort, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :As dawn broke over Zandvoort on Sunday the orange army began to arrive.

On bikes and trains mainly: apart from the 20 gleaming machines waiting to fire up on the Dutch Grand Prix grid later in the day, cars are largely banned at the unpretentious seaside town on the North Sea coast for this annual celebration of a national hero.

Ten thousand fans an hour, most kitted out in a variety of orange hats, orange shirts, and orange facepaint, disgorge onto the platforms of the modest station - one jam-packed train arrives every five minutes from Amsterdam.

"We've borrowed most of the trains in the country for this weekend," said a railway worker cheerfully.

Bad luck for residents of Leiden or Utrecht, but they are probably here, as most of the Netherlands appears to join the pilgrimage to worship the country's favourite son.

Super Max.

Verstappen's remarkable rise to the summit of F1 has ignited a huge interest in the sport in Holland where he is on a pedestal with the likes of Johan Cruyff as the country's favourite son.

One commentator suggested this week Verstappen's "bullfighter" attitude plays well with the Dutch psyche.

And after snatching the pole on a stormy Saturday, the Red Bull driver is now poised to match Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins and take another step on his gloriously relentless march to a third straight world title.

The Max factor is the Primary reason behind Formula One returning to Zandvoort after a nearly four-decade hiatus.

Related Topics

Fire World Army Driver Orange Utrecht Amsterdam Netherlands March Sunday From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

18 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

19 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

19 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous