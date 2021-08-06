Mayar Sherif strikes landmark tennis blow for Egypt

Cluj, Romania, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mayar Sherif on Friday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA semi-final when she defeated Kristina Kucova in straight sets at the Cluj clay court tournament.

Sherif, ranked 119 in the world, eased to a 6-3, 6-1 quarter-final win over the Slovakian eighth seed.

The 25-year-old Sherif, a former United States college player, has dropped just 14 games at the tournament this week.

She will play Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the final after the Romanian defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, 6-3.