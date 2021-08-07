UrduPoint.com

Mayar Sherif Strikes Landmark Tennis Blow For Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mayar Sherif strikes landmark tennis blow for Egypt

Cluj, Romania, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mayar Sherif on Friday became the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA semi-final when she defeated Kristina Kucova in straight sets at the Cluj clay court tournament.

Sherif, ranked 119 in the world, eased to a 6-3, 6-1 quarter-final win over the Slovakian eighth seed.

The 25-year-old Sherif, a former United States college player, has dropped just 14 games at the tournament this week.

She will play Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the final after the Romanian defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, 6-3.

Related Topics

World United States Women Court

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

6 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

6 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

19 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.