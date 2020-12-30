UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayer Streaks To Bormio World Cup Downhill Victory

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Mayer streaks to Bormio World Cup downhill victory

Bormio, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Austrian Matthias Mayer streaked to victory in the men's World Cup downhill in the Italian resort of Bormio on Wednesday.

Mayer, gold medallist in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and in the super-G in Pyeongchang in 2018, topped speeds of 135km/h (84mph) clocked 1min 57.32sec down the famed Stelvio piste in what turned out to be a tight race with the following 12 racers all finishing within a second of the Austrian.

It was Mayer's 10th World Cup victory, six coming in the downhill, and follows on from his impressive form last year when he racked up four wins before the season was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayer's teammate Vincent Kriechmayr was edged into second by 0.

04sec, with Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl just two-hundredths adrift to round out the podium.

Italian Dominik Paris, a five-time winner in Bormio, was fourth (+0.13) as he makes a welcome return to the slopes after recovering from ruptured knee ligaments in Kitzbuehel in January.

In-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who won Tuesday's super-G on the same Stelvio piste, came in seventh, one place off reigning World Cup overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway.

Kilde's sixth-placed finish saw him leapfrog France's Alexis Pinturault by three points into top spot of the general classification.

Technical expert Pinturault elected not to race this downhill, having picked up some valuable points by finishing 12th in the super-G.

Related Topics

World France Norway Paris Sochi Same Switzerland January 2018 Gold Olympics All From Top Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

26 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

26 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.