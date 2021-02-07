UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayers And Bonner Revive West Indies Hopes Against Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Mayers and Bonner revive West Indies hopes against Bangladesh

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Kyle Mayers closed in on a century as the West Indies kept alive their victory hopes in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers remained unbeaten on 91 from 153 balls with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner on 43 as the West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the final day. They need another 198 to win.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 138.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Bangladesh could have dismissed Bonner on 25 if they had reviewed a leg-before appeal off Nayeem Hasan. A television replay indicated the ball would hit leg-stump.

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan needs only three wickets to become only the fourth cricketer to get a hundred and 10 wickets in the same Test.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Chittagong Same Mustafizur Rahman Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

11 hours ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.