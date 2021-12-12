Mayfield, Kentucky reduced to 'matchsticks' after tornado: mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mayfield, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The downtown of Mayfield, Kentucky resembled a pile of "matchsticks," the small city's mayor said Saturday, hours after a devastating tornado roared through several US states and left more than 75 people dead.

"When I walked out of city hall this morning, I -- it looked like matchsticks," Mayor Kathy O'Nan told CNN.

"Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse, which is of course right in the center of town, is destroyed, our water system is not functioning at this time, there is no power," she said.