Mayfield Throws Two TDs As Browns Beat Bengals

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Cleveland, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and coach Kevin Stefanski recorded his first NFL win as the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards and Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and 124 yards in front of just 6,000 health-vetted fans, the smallest crowd to witness a Browns-Bengals NFL game.

Mayfield also had one interception with the touchdowns going to Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb had 22 carries, Hunt rushed for 86 yards and a score on 10 carries for the Browns, who improved to 1-1 in the young season.

Rookie Joe Burrow was 37 of 61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns for Cincinnati, who fell to 0-2.

Randy Bullock kicked three field goals after missing a last-second attempt Sunday that would have tied a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There were just 6,000 fans inside 68,000-seat FirstEnergy Stadium for Cleveland's home opener after American health officials permitted the team to have a gathering larger than state COVID-19 regulations allow.

Cleveland bounced back from a disappointing performance last week in Baltimore, where they were routed 38-6 by the Ravens in Stefanski's coaching debut.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Burrows looked impressive on Thursday.

His third touchdown pass with less than a minute to go pulled the Bengals within five points. But the Browns recovered the next onside kick and were able to run out the clock.

