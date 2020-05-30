Mayor declares curfew for riot-hit Minneapolis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The mayor of Minneapolis declared a strict curfew for the US city on Friday after three nights of violent protests over the death of an unarmed African American man in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey ordered everyone off the city's streets starting at 8 pm (0100 GMT Saturday) until 6 am, excepting law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and national guard troops deployed for peacekeeping.

The police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with murder earlier Friday.