Mayor of Riyadh region receives Omani delegation

RIYADH, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region, received here today a seven-member Omani governors delegation, led by Governor of Dhafar Governorate His Highness Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Saeed in addition to the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom His Highness Faisal bin Turki Al Saeed.

During the meeting, issues of mutual concern between the two sides were discussed and developmental projects in the city of Riyadh reviewed.