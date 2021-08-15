UrduPoint.com

Mayor Of Ukrainian City Found Dead With Gunshot Wound

Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Mayor of Ukrainian city found dead with gunshot wound

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The mayor of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rig was found dead Sunday with a gunshot wound, country's President Volodymyr Zelensky and national police said.

The body of Kostyantyn Pavlov, 48, was found on the porch of his house, Zelensky, said on Telegram, adding that investigators were working at the scene.

On Monday, the heads of law enforcement agencies would present him with the investigation's initial findings, he added.

Kryvyi Rig is Zelensky's home town.

"According to preliminary information, the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found on the porch of his own house," the police said earlier in a statement.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to Pavlov's family and friends and promised to oversee the investigation personally.

