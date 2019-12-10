Mayor Tang Liangzhi meets Ambassador Hashmi, discusses expanded cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Tang Liangzhi met with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and exchanged views to further enhance cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

During the meeting, he said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and the cooperation between the two countries has been continuously expanded and deepened.

Both China and Pakistan have made important progress in cooperation in the construction of the economic corridor, finance and trade.

In recent years, Chongqing and Pakistan have been increasing exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, culture and tourism, and have established good cooperative relations, he added.

At present, Chongqing is in-depth studying and implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, fully implementing the important instruction requirements of President Jinping to Chongqing, striving to play a supporting role in advancing the development of the western region in the new era, and promoting the "One Belt, One Road".

It will play a leading role and play a demonstration role in promoting the green development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

"We are fully integrated into the joint construction of the "Belt and Road", build large channels, hubs, and platforms, and accelerate the construction of open inland highlands," he was quoted by local media as saying on Tuesday.

It is hoped that the two sides will further deepen cooperation in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, co-construction of factor trading platforms, manufacturing, trade in services, education, and humanities, and make new contributions to high-quality co-construction of the "Belt and Road".

Ambassador Hashmi thanked the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government for their warm reception.

She said that Chongqing is a beautiful and dynamic international metropolis with unique geographical advantages, a strong industrial foundation, and a strong momentum of open development. It plays an important role in the joint construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

She said that cooperation between Pakistan and Chongqing is sound and promising, adding, "We are willing to actively promote the deepening of cooperation between the two parties in the fields of energy, modern agriculture, infrastructure construction, industrial park development, vocational and technical training, route expansion, cultural tourism and other fields."