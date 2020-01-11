UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor To Name Paris Street After David Bowie

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on Friday.

"There will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris," Jerome Coumet, mayor of the district told AFP.

The socialist mayor, a professed fan of Bowie who died in 2016, said a new road near the major Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would bear the name off the music megastar.

"The naming must be approved by the Paris council in February, something which Coumet said would normally happen without problems.

Bowie who created such enduring hits as "Heroes" and "Space Oddity", "had a strong link with the city of lights", he addedBowie would have turned 73 on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Music Road Died Paris David February 2016

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.