Mayor vows to work round the clock to provide relief to people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro has vowed to work round the clock in resolving the issues and provision of all required civic facilities to the citizens adding that time has come to improve the performance of all wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to restore the lost glory of the historic city.

Presiding over an introductory meeting with the directors and other officers of all wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday, the mayor called upon them to work hard with dedication and devotion and make the corporation strong so that longstanding issues of the citizens could be resolved.

He emphasized the need of formulating an effective strategy for the recovery of municipal taxes adding that the health wing and other concerned departments should also prepare effective plans to meet the challenges of climate change as well as threats of heavy rains in future.

Among others, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir also attended the meeting where the heads of all departments briefed the Mayor about the performances of their respective departments.