UrduPoint.com

Mayor Who Battled To Save City Defends Ukraine's NATO And EU Bids

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Mayor who battled to save city defends Ukraine's NATO and EU bids

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Oleksandr Sienkevych, the smartly dressed former New Jersey tech entrepreneur turned mayor of the frontline city of Mykolaiv, has no time for Western doubts about Ukraine's EU and NATO ambitions.

This week he was in Brussels to lobby Western experts and policymakers to support Ukraine's battle to defeat the Russian invader and rebuild the country, including his battered city.

"I know that it sounds awful, but we view this war as a chance to become better," he told AFP after appearing at a German Marshall Fund think tank forum in Brussels.

"We want to, let's say, to finalise a lot of things that happened before the war, like the ability to be a part of NATO and the European Union." There is a lot of goodwill towards Kyiv in Brussels and Washington, but some doubts are building even among Ukraine's friends about how quickly it can be absorbed into the Western clubs.

When will Ukraine's long-awaited spring offensive begin? Will it make quick progress and justify the shipment of billions of Dollars in US and European weaponry to Kyiv? Will Ukraine, with its reputation for corruption and political instability, really carry out the necessary reforms before pushing for European Union membership? Sienkevych dismisses such doubts.

Ukrainians are putting their own lives on the line to win the war and defend Europe's eastern border, he says. Anti-corruption measures are being put in place.

Once the fighting is over, he says, the West must be ready to integrate Ukraine quickly into both the European Union and the NATO alliance.

And he tells the story of his own town, the southern port and ship-building city of Mykolaiv, to support his case.

When Russian forces poured out of already-occupied Crimea in February and March last year they attempted to seize Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

As they headed west towards Odessa, Mykolaiv and its hastily organised defence stood in their way. Battle erupted and the city was shelled and bombed for 219 days.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Ukraine Russia Europe Washington German European Union Brussels Progress Odessa Alliance Tank February March Border Billion

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

9 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

10 hours ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

10 hours ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.