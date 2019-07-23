UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayweather Made 'special Advisor' To China Boxing Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Mayweather made 'special advisor' to China boxing team

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Retired superstar Floyd Mayweather has been named "special advisor" to China's boxing team as they look to improve their medal count at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese Boxing Federation said.

The federation said American legend Mayweather had pledged to "go all-out to use his influence and resources to support the Chinese boxing project in achieving excellent results at the Tokyo Olympics." It made the announcement in a post dated Sunday on its official account on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Mayweather made no mention of the appointment on his social media accounts, and the Chinese announcement gave no further details of his role.

Boxing legend Mayweather had a perfect 50-0 record in the ring with 27 knockouts. He won world titles in five different weight divisions and was considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport.

The sport was once banned in China and it took until Athens 2004 for Zou Shiming to win the country's first Olympic medal, a light flyweight bronze.

Zou went on to claim gold at the next two games and there have been further successes since, especially after the introduction of women's boxing at London 2012.

Related Topics

World China Social Media London Athens Tokyo Women Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze Post Best Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Trump accepts PM Imran's offer to visit Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Trump drops Kashmir bomb on India

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2019 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

11 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.