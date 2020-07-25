Mbappe limps out of French Cup final after nasty tackle

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday's French Cup final with an ankle injury after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

Mbappe received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after his right ankle was caught by a clumsy Perrin challenge that resulted in a red card for the centre-back in likely his final game for Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was replaced by Pablo Sarabia but the greater concern for PSG will be the severity of his injury ahead of next month's Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

PSG also face Lyon in the French League Cup final next Friday before resuming their European campaign in a reworked tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.