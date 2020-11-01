Mbappe on target as PSG win without injured Neymar

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot as Paris Saint-Germain eased to their seventh straight Ligue 1 win on Saturday, beating Nantes 3-0 away to move provisionally three points clear at the top of the table.

All the goals came in the second half at the Stade de la Beaujoire, with Ander Herrera opening the scoring two minutes after the restart and Mbappe converting a 65th-minute spot-kick before Pablo Sarabia secured the points late on.

PSG have now taken maximum points since starting the season with back-to-back defeats and the reigning champions are three clear of Lille and Rennes at the summit.

Lille, who are unbeaten, can rejoin the club from the capital at the top if they beat Lyon on Sunday. Rennes beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday.

"I am very happy. We made lots of changes because we felt it was necessary.

We don't expect things to be perfect and spectacular all the time," said Paris coach Thomas Tuchel.

He made six changes to his line-up following the 2-0 midweek win at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, with Neymar one of those missing after suffering an adductor injury that is expected to keep him out until the upcoming international break.

However Nantes, whose game at Lens last weekend was called off following a coronavirus outbreak in their opponents' squad, were missing an entire back four here, including three to Covid-19.

Sarabia hit the post early on for the visitors in this game, played behind closed doors after France returned to a full national lockdown in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

Nigerian winger Moses Simon then missed an open goal for Nantes, somehow failing to turn in Randal Kolo Muani's assist.