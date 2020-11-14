UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mbappe Out Of France's Nations League Clash With Portugal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Mbappe out of France's Nations League clash with Portugal

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :France forward Kylian Mbappe has failed to recover from a thigh injury in time to play against Portugal in the Nations League game on Saturday, according to matchday squad lists sent to UEFA.

The Paris Saint-Germain player has suffered several injuries since the 2020-2021 season began and his absence will be felt by France for a crunch game after they lost 2-0 to Finland in a friendly on Wednesday in his absence.

The winner of the match in Lisbon will go through to the Nations League finals, while a draw would keep the group alive until the final Group 3 matches on Tuesday.

Related Topics

France Lisbon Portugal Finland From PSG

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

38 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

1 hour ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

2 hours ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.