Mbappe 'refuses To Talk' To Al Hilal Over 300-million-euro Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has refused to meet officials from Al Hilal, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Saudis' ambitious hopes of completing a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) swoop.

The French star has refused "any discussion with the representatives of the Al-Hilal club, present in Paris this Wednesday," reported L'Equipe sports daily.

According to the report, a delegation from the Saudi club came to Paris to finalize the transfer of Brazilian Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

They also wanted to present their project to Mbappe while in the French capital.

"This approach will not succeed," added L'Equipe because the entourage of the 24-year-old player "refused any discussions with the representatives of the Saudi club".

"The captain of Les Bleus has never considered this option," the report added.

