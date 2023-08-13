Open Menu

Mbappe Reinstated By PSG To First Team

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :French superstar Kylian Mbappe was reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain's first team on Sunday after being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute.

PSG opened their Ligue 1 title defence with a goalless draw at home against Lorient on Saturday as the team's prize asset watched from the stands.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning," PSG said in a statement.

After a summer of flux at the Parc des Princes filled with new arrivals and Lionel Messi's departure, it is the Mbappe stand-off that continues to dominate the headlines.

The France captain has refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.

PSG want to sell him now and bring in a significant transfer fee for a player who cost 180 million Euros ($198 million) from Monaco in 2017.

Related Topics

France Lorient Monaco Sunday 2017 From Real Madrid PSG (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 minutes ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

34 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

16 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

18 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

21 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous