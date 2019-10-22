UrduPoint.com
Mbappe Set For Bit-part Champions League Role Against Club Brugge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Mbappe set for bit-part Champions League role against Club Brugge

Bruges, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Still fighting for full fitness France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will feature for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group game at Club Brugge on Tuesday, but will not play 90 minutes according to coach Thomas Tuchel.

The lightening quick 20-year-old forward has been suffering from a thigh strain since early August but came off the bench to score against Nice at the weekend.

"It's too early for him to play 90 minutes so we need to work out whether we want him to start the match or finish it," said Tuchel on Monday.

"It's the same with Edi," he said referring to Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who has had a niggling hip complaint.

Mbappe has tried out his thigh three times in his bid for fitness with cameo appearances at Bordeaux and Galatasaray.

"They have been out for a long time and while others have seized their chance we are stronger now they are back," said Tuchel.

PSG sit top of their Champions League group with six points while Club Brugge are second on two, with Galatasaray and Real Madrid both on one.

