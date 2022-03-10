Mbappe starts for PSG against Real Madrid

Madrid, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Kylian Mbappe was passed fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

PSG were given a scare when Mbappe picked up a knock in training on Monday but PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated the striker would recover and so it proved.

Mbappe took his place in PSG's front three alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Argentinian returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Barcelona last summer.

There were no surprises in the Real Madrid line-up as Toni Kroos shook off a hamstring strain to start while Fede Valverde replaced the suspended Casemiro in midfield, chosen ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale both started on the bench as expected.

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)