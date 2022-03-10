UrduPoint.com

Mbappe Starts For PSG Against Real Madrid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Mbappe starts for PSG against Real Madrid

Madrid, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Kylian Mbappe was passed fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

PSG were given a scare when Mbappe picked up a knock in training on Monday but PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated the striker would recover and so it proved.

Mbappe took his place in PSG's front three alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Argentinian returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Barcelona last summer.

There were no surprises in the Real Madrid line-up as Toni Kroos shook off a hamstring strain to start while Fede Valverde replaced the suspended Casemiro in midfield, chosen ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale both started on the bench as expected.

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Related Topics

Santiago David Ita Barcelona Madrid Real Madrid PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump, no casualt ..

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump, no casualty reported

2 hours ago
 Gill suggests Opposition to work for national inte ..

Gill suggests Opposition to work for national interest

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

2 hours ago
 Opposition responsible to show required numbers ag ..

Opposition responsible to show required numbers against govt: Asad Umar

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on death of acc ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on death of accused in police custody

2 hours ago
 Adidas optimistic for 2022, bags Italy football co ..

Adidas optimistic for 2022, bags Italy football contract

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>