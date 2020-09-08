Mbappe to miss Croatia match after positive Covid-19 test

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, national team management said Monday.

Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening's training session before learning the result of his test, is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. Neymar was among the first to test positive last week.