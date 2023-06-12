MC-funded Peace Boat cruising program concludes in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Peace Boat cruising training program funded by the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) has concluded in Cambodia, according to a news release from the program organizer Asian Vision Institute (AVI) on Monday.

The week-long program from June 3 to 9 featured a cruise ship travelling across the capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Kampong Cham and Kratie. Dozens of participants were drawn to build networks and immerse themselves in Cambodian communities and culture, the news release said.

"The program covered various activities including trainings, culture sharing, site visits, team-building activities and networking," it said. "The training sessions focused on peace building, sustainable development, a community of shared future, water governance, and water-energy-food security."Moreover, the participants were able to venture into Cambodian culture through visiting many tourist destinations and two universities, interacting and sharing experience with local students.