McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail: prison official

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain Wednesday, a prison official said, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted for tax evasion.

"He was found dead in his cell apparently from suicide," a spokeswoman for the prison system in the northeastern Catalonia region said, without giving further details.