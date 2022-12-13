UrduPoint.com

MCC To 'consult' On Scrapping Eton V Harrow, Oxford V Cambridge After Backlash

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MCC to 'consult' on scrapping Eton v Harrow, Oxford v Cambridge after backlash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Marylebone cricket Club said Monday it would launch a "consultation process" next month on the future of the Eton v Harrow and Oxford v Cambridge matches at Lord's after plans to remove the fixtures from its annual Calendar provoked an angry reaction.

In February this year, MCC, the owners of Lord's in northwest London, announced the fixtures between the elite fee-paying schools and England's two oldest universities would no longer be guaranteed to be staged at the 'Home of Cricket' from 2023 onwards.

Both matches have been played at Lord's since the 19th century.

That decision was met with a furious reaction from a hard core of the club's 23,000 members, who secured a Special General Meeting (SGM) in September with an aim of overturning the decision through a ballot.

Only hours before the vote was due to take place, however, MCC announced it had agreed to a cancellation request from those who had called for the SGM in "the best interests of the club".

MCC announced then it would launch a consultation process ahead of making a decision on the future of the fixtures at its 2023 annual general meeting on May 3.

As a result of the time needed, both fixtures will take place next season.

In a letter to the membership, MCC said Monday it will now conduct an online survey in January to canvas opinion, with the findings communicated to its members in February.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Vote London Cambridge Oxford January February May September From Best

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

2 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

2 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

2 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

2 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.