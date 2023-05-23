McCarthy, Biden meet on US debt crisis as time runs short

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden said he was "optimistic" as he met Monday with top Republican Kevin McCarthy for their first one-on-one talks in months, with just 10 days left to avert a calamitous debt default.

The White House meeting came after Biden returned from a trip to Asia early to hammer out a deal ahead of the US Treasury's June 1 cutoff date for Congress to authorize more borrowing.

"I am optimistic we are going to make some progress," Biden said as they sat down, adding both sides understood they have "a significant responsibility" to solve the impasse.

McCarthy told reporters that "we do have disagreements (but) I think at the end of the day we can find common ground."Debt limits are raised periodically to cover repayments on loans that have already been approved and spent, but House Republicans are insisting this time that averting a default must be paired with deep cuts to bring down the country's $31.8 trillion debt.

The on-again, off-again discussions sputtered through the weekend, with McCarthy's team and White House negotiators meeting for more than two hours on Sunday night and another three on Monday.