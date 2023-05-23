UrduPoint.com

McCarthy, Biden Meet On US Debt Crisis As Time Runs Short

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

McCarthy, Biden meet on US debt crisis as time runs short

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden said he was "optimistic" as he met Monday with top Republican Kevin McCarthy for their first one-on-one talks in months, with just 10 days left to avert a calamitous debt default.

The White House meeting came after Biden returned from a trip to Asia early to hammer out a deal ahead of the US Treasury's June 1 cutoff date for Congress to authorize more borrowing.

"I am optimistic we are going to make some progress," Biden said as they sat down, adding both sides understood they have "a significant responsibility" to solve the impasse.

McCarthy told reporters that "we do have disagreements (but) I think at the end of the day we can find common ground."Debt limits are raised periodically to cover repayments on loans that have already been approved and spent, but House Republicans are insisting this time that averting a default must be paired with deep cuts to bring down the country's $31.8 trillion debt.

The on-again, off-again discussions sputtered through the weekend, with McCarthy's team and White House negotiators meeting for more than two hours on Sunday night and another three on Monday.

Related Topics

White House Progress June Congress Sunday From Top Asia

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

42 minutes ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

12 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.