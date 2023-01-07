McCarthy inches ahead in US speaker race after fierce rebellion

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Republican frontrunner Kevin McCarthy took a significant step to becoming the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Friday as he quelled a rebellion among his party's ranks that has paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress for four days.

The Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority, were mired in internecine warfare after McCarthy lost a historic 11 consecutive ballots in the contest, with around 20 conservative hardliners blocking his path.

But the 57-year-old Californian was able to pick up 14 votes among the defectors in the 12th round on Friday after offering major concessions, in a development that McCarthyites hope will lead to more votes flipping.

It was the first time in the tense, drawn-out process that McCarthy has actually beaten his Democratic opposite number Hakeem Jeffries, although neither has achieved the outright majority required to win the speakership.

"Just reminds me of what my father always told me," McCarthy told reporters. "It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public."There were even hopes that the Republican could get over the line in the 13th ballot, which came immediately after the 12th, although in the end the result was the same.

With the former storekeeper needing just three more votes for a majority in the 14th round -- and two of his absent allies expected to return to Washington within hours -- McCarthy secured an adjournment until 10:00pm (0300 GMT).