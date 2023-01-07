UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Loses 14th Vote For US House Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023

WASHINGTON , Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed late Friday to win the majority needed to be elected speaker of the House of Representatives in the 14th ballot over four days.

The California Republican received 216 votes in the 14th round of voting, up from 214 votes in the previous round.

Two Republicans, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, voted present, which has brought the threshold for the majority down. However, it was not enough for McCarthy to be elected. He fell one vote short of securing enough votes.

The US House is now facing a 15th round of voting.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy was dealt two more defeats despite making inroads with some of his dissenters, resulting in Republicans narrowly approving a motion to adjourn until 10 p.

m.

The extra time allowed two Republican lawmakers allied with McCarthy who had traveled back to their home districts to return to Washington to vote for the senior Republican.

The historic impasse crossed a major milestone Thursday when a ninth round of voting failed to elect a new Speaker, the first time the threshold had been surpassed since the mid-1800's during the thick of the US Civil War.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries gained the support of all 212 of the chamber's Democrats in stark contrast to the mayhem across the aisle.

Republicans hold 212 seats at the US House of Representatives.

