McCoy Slams Brakes On South Africa

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

McCoy slams brakes on South Africa

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Obed McCoy's pace variations proved a handful for South Africa who faltered after a bright start to total 166 for seven batting first against the West Indies in the 2nd T20 International at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Thrashed by eight wickets with five overs to spare in the first match a day earlier and once again put in to bat, the Proteas got an excellent start.

Openers Reeza Hendricks (42) and Quinton de Kock (26) raced along at better than ten runs per over before they were separated in the seventh over with the score on 73.

At 95 for one halfway through the innings South Africa were well poised for a total closer to the 200-run mark.

But they could only manage to get another 71 runs in the final ten overs despite a top score of 46 from captain Temba Bavuma.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair removed both openers, however it was the impact of McCoy which frustrated the visitors most when they were seeking to press on the accelerator.

Cleverly mixing up the pace of his deliveries, the Vincentian seamer claimed the wicket of the experienced David Miller before adding Henrich Klaasen and George Linde to his list of victims to finish with the impressive figures of three for 25 from his four overs.

Both teams are unchanged from the first match on Saturday.

