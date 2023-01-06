UrduPoint.com

McDonald's Ceases Operations In Kazakhstan Due To Supply Shortage

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

McDonald's ceases operations in Kazakhstan due to supply shortage

ISTANBUL , Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The McDonald's fast food chain announced that it has ceased operations in Kazakhstan due to supply shortages.

"A chain of fast food restaurants operated by Food Solutions KZ LLP ceases to operate under the McDonald's brand in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions," a statement by the press service of McDonald's in the Central Asian country said on Thursday.

The statement said the activities and opening of new fast-food restaurants under a new name will be announced in "the near future," adding that questions regarding the continuation of the company will be answered after the transition of the brand.

"After the opening of the chain of restaurants, visitors will be offered high-quality products, a varied menu, and hospitable service.

Fast food restaurants will continue to operate in accordance with the current high standards, values, and business principles," it added.

The statement also said the brand first commenced operations under the management of Food Solutions KZ LLP in 2016, adding that restaurants were opened in 24 cities in the country that employed about 2,000 people.

"During the period of its activity, Food Solutions KZ LLP paid more than 3 billion (Kazakh) tenge ($6.39 million) in taxes to the country's budget and actively participated in helping society, transferring more than 80 million (Kazakh) tenge ($170,635) to charity," the statement added.

