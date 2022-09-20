UrduPoint.com

McDonald's Re-opens In War-torn Ukraine, Only Delivers For Now

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

McDonald's re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, only delivers for now

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :McDonald's in Kyiv re-opened on Tuesday for the first time since Russia's invasion, a sign that life was returning to normal in the capital after nearly seven months of war.

The US burger chain said in a statement earlier that "after talks with Ukrainian officials, security specialists and suppliers" it would re-open at first for delivery only.

A queue of delivery company employees formed outside one of restaurants waiting to collect orders on Tuesday.

"I think there will be a lot of excitement," one of the delivery men told AFP while sitting on his motorbike.

"I'm not going to rest today," added Maksym Khadap, 19, yellow thermal backpack on his shoulders.

A customer said that he came to pick up his order from a deliveryman right outside the restaurant.

"I made it to please my girlfriend, she is now at work, and I will bring it to her," 24-year-old Oleksandr Khodarkovskyi told AFP with a smile on his face.

"She likes McDonald's a lot, I'm giving her a surprise," he said.

McDonald's suspended operations in Ukraine on February 24 after Russia invaded.

"In October, these three restaurants will fully re-open along with McDrive and express windows," the company said in its statement on Monday.

"As part of the phased reopening program, seven more stores in Kyiv will open, followed by additional restaurants in the capital and other cities in the west of the country," it added.

With the chain shuttered in Russia, the highly anticipated relaunch was seen by many Ukrainians as a symbolic show of support.

McDonald's earlier this year sold its Russian restaurants to businessman Alexander Govor after announcing a complete exit from the country.

It said continuing to work in Russia was "no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values".

video-dg/pmu/lthMCDONALD'S

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company February October From

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

33 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

34 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

56 minutes ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

1 hour ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.