McGregor knocked out by Poirier in stunning UFC upset

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :American underdog Dustin Poirier shook up the world of mixed martial arts Sunday, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm happy but I'm not surprised. I put in the work," Poirier after the referee stepped in after 2min 32sec of the second round to save McGregor from further damage after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches.

The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent, arguably the most famous fighter the sport has seen.

The controversial McGregor, known as "Notorious", was returning to the octagon for the first time in a year and hoping for a repeat of the pair's first contest in 2014 which he won by TKO after just 109 seconds.

But Poirier, who now has a UFC record of 27-6, used low calf kicks in an effort to put McGregor (22-5) off his usual ferocious stand-up game -- and it worked.

"First off I want to say Conor took this result professionally. We're 1-1 and maybe we're going to have to do it again," said Poirier, hinting at the prospect of a trilogy fight.

"I'm happy with the place I am in. I'm happy with the face I see in the mirror.

"The goal was to be technical and to pick my shots, not brawl at all. I had him hurt and I went a little crazy."McGregor likes to call himself "Mystic Mac" and had spent the week leading into the fight predicting he would end it inside 60 seconds.

But it was a different Poirier to the one who had looked overmatched when the pair previously met at UFC 178 at the lighter featherweight.