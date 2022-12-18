McGregor strikes late as Celtic see off Aberdeen

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Callum McGregor celebrated his Celtic return with the dramatic late goal that fired the Scottish champions to a 1-0 win at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Celtic captain McGregor was making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in Leipzig in October 5.

McGregor made up for lost time with a superb finish three minutes from full-time as Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers had closed the gap on Celtic with a 3-2 victory against Hibernian on Thursday.

McGregor rewarded Celtic's dominance at icy Pittodrie when he lashed home from 20 yards after James Forrest had back-heeled into the midfielder's path.

Celtic had 33 efforts at goal compared to Aberdeen's two, both off target, and Ange Postecoglou's side enjoyed 80 per cent possession.

"Look, Callum is just an outstanding footballer," Celtic boss Postecoglou said.

"We did awfully well to cover his absence but it doesn't take away from the fact he is a fantastic footballer and he makes our team even better.

"You wouldn't know he had missed so much football. It's fitting for him to get the goal because he has worked hard to get to this space to be ready again. He is a credit to himself." The champions were back in action for the first time after the World Cup break, with United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Japan's Daizen Maeda starting following their exploits in Qatar.

Jota saw a long-range strike parried by Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos, who also stopped a close-range effort from Reo Hatate.

Anthony Stewart cleared off the line from Kyogo Furuhashi after the striker rounded Roos and tried to squeeze the ball home from a very tight angle.

Liel Abada came on for the start of the second half for Maeda and gave Celtic added cutting edge.

Furuhashi missed a good chance when he guided Anthony Ralston's cross wide before Celtic substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis squandered two headed opportunities.

Abada's drive was pushed over by Roos as Celtic's pressure increased and the breakthrough finally arrived with three minutes left.

Forrest, another of Celtic's substitutes, teed up McGregor with his exquisite backheel and the Scotland star did the rest with a clinical finish.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lawrence Shankland hit a double in Hearts' 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

Goals in the first 30 minutes from Josh Ginnelly and Shankland put Hearts in control.

Ash Taylor's 74th-minute strike brought Kilmarnock back into contention, but Shankland's late penalty sealed the points.

St Johnstone substitute Ali Crawford struck twice in quick succession to clinch a 2-1 victory at 10-man Ross County.

Jordan White gave Ross County a 22nd minute lead before Jack Baldwin's second half red card turned the tide in St Johnstone's favour.