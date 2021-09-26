UrduPoint.com

McIlroy Again Fails To Fire As US Dominate Europe At Ryder Cup

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

McIlroy again fails to fire as US dominate Europe at Ryder Cup

Kohler, United States, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup struggles are emblematic of the trouble Europe finds itself in -- down a whopping six points to the United States heading into Sunday's singles matches.

The Northern Ireland Star, playing in his sixth Ryder Cup, didn't make a single birdie as he and fellow veteran Ian Poulter lost for the second time this week, falling 4&3 to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa in Saturday afternoon four-balls.

McIlroy, a four-time major-winner, has lost all three of his matches without even reaching the 16th hole.

He needs a singles win to avoid coming away from a Ryder Cup without a match victory for the first time.

The latest defeat followed a morning foursomes session in which McIlroy was benched by European captain Padraig Harrington.

The 32-year-old had competed in all 24 sessions from his debut in 2010 through 2018 and compiling an 11-9-4 record while the team won four of five times.

"Obviously disappointing," McIlroy said. "Disappointing not to contribute a point for the team yet.

"So hopefully just go out tomorrow and try my best to get a point, and hopefully we can rally and at last give them something to maybe sweat about tomorrow in the middle of the afternoon." Spain's Sergio Garcia, starring alongside top-ranked compatriot Jon Rahm in his 10th Ryder Cup, was seen consoling McIlroy after his latest disappointment.

"I told him the absolute truth," said Garcia, who with three wins in three matches this week has claimed the Ryder Cup record of 25 -- surpassing Nick Faldo's 23.

"I told him that not only me but the whole team is proud of him no matter if he goes 5-0 or 0-5; that we love him and that we are always proud of the effort that he makes and the heart that he puts into his golf and into the team," Garcia said. "It's as simple as that."

