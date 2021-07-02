UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McIlroy Back On Track At Irish Open

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:20 PM

McIlroy back on track at Irish Open

Dublin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Rory McIlroy is back in the hunt to win the Irish Open after recording a second round score of 67 on Friday.

McIlroy is five under par at the halfway point as the Northern Ireland star followed his first round score of 72 with an impressive second day.

The four-time major champion is five shots behind leader Dale Whitnell after the Englishman carded a second successive 67.

McIlroy felt he could have done even better after surging through his first 10 holes in five under before eight successive pars.

"I got off to a better start and once you do that, you make a couple of birdies early, you start to feel like you can make a few more," McIlroy said.

"The greens were much better this morning than they were yesterday afternoon as well so it felt a little easier to hole putts and that's really what I did." McIlroy initially had a poor record in the Irish Open and missed the cut for three years in succession.

He won at the K Club in 2016 and donating the prize money to his foundation, which was hosting the event.

"Everything was just a little bit better today and it just added up to a better score," he added.

"It could have been a little better than what it was, playing the two par fives in even par on the front nine. I missed a couple of chances too, but it was better."

Related Topics

Poor Ireland Money 2016 Event

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

37 minutes ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

37 minutes ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

37 minutes ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

42 minutes ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.