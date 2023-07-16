McIlroy birdies last hole to win Scottish Open

North Berwick, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Rory McIlroy sank a birdie on the last hole to seal a dramatic victory in the Scottish Open on Sunday for his first tournament win in Scotland.

The four-time major winner had seen his one-shot overnight lead evaporate on a windy day at the Renaissance Club.

But having missed from eight feet for birdie on the par-five 16th, the Northern Irishman made no such mistake from closer range on the par-three 17th to join Scotland's Robert MacIntyre on 14 under.

McIlroy then played a stunning approach shot on the 18th before a successful 10-foot putt snatched victory from MacIntyre.

This win came just days before McIlroy, 34, returns to the scene of his only British Open triumph at Hoylake in 2014 -- the last of his four major triumphs.