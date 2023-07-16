Open Menu

McIlroy Birdies Last Hole To Win Scottish Open

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 07:50 PM

McIlroy birdies last hole to win Scottish Open

North Berwick, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Rory McIlroy sank a birdie on the last hole to seal a dramatic victory in the Scottish Open on Sunday for his first tournament win in Scotland.

The four-time major winner had seen his one-shot overnight lead evaporate on a windy day at the Renaissance Club.

But having missed from eight feet for birdie on the par-five 16th, the Northern Irishman made no such mistake from closer range on the par-three 17th to join Scotland's Robert MacIntyre on 14 under.

McIlroy then played a stunning approach shot on the 18th before a successful 10-foot putt snatched victory from MacIntyre.

This win came just days before McIlroy, 34, returns to the scene of his only British Open triumph at Hoylake in 2014 -- the last of his four major triumphs.

Related Topics

Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

3 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

4 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

5 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

20 hours ago
 s

S

20 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous