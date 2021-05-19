UrduPoint.com
McIlroy Joins Koepka And Thomas To Open PGA, Spieth In US Trio

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Kiawah Island, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Rory McIlroy will join Americans Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in a pairing of past winners in Thursday's first round of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Four-time major winners McIlroy and Koepka will be joined by world number two Thomas on Thursday and Friday in a feature group on the par-72 Ocean course, the longest layout in major golf history at 7,876 yards.

They begin off the 10th tee Thursday at 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT).

Three reigning major champions are united in the following group, teeing off at the 10th just 11 minutes later.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will be joined by fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, the fifth-ranked reigning US Open champion, and Hideki Matsuyama, who won last month's Masters to become the first Japanese man to win a major title.

Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory, will play the first two days alongside fellow Americans Will Zalatoris, last month's Masters runner-up, and Webb Simpson.

They tee off at 1:58 p.m. off the first tee.

In the group behind them are 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland, Masters winner Sergio Garcia and world number one Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters champion.

