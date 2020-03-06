UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McIroy Grabs Early First-round Lead At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

McIroy grabs early first-round lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Miami, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :World number one Rory McIlroy rolled in a 24-foot eagle putt on the way to a six-under par 66 on Thursday, seizing a slim early lead in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The Northern Ireland star teed off on 10 at Bay Hill and shook off an early bogey at the 11th with five birdies and the eagle to reach the clubhouse on six-under, one stroke in front of American Talor Gooch -- who had an eagle and four birdies with one bogey in his five-under 67.

After birdies at the 16th and 18th -- where he rolled in a 10-foot putt -- McIlroy made the turn at one-under.

He stuck his approach three feet from the pin for a birdie at the first and after his long eagle putt at the par-five fourth he birdied the par-five sixth and the eighth, where he sank a 14-foot putt.

McIlroy played alongside Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose of England and South Korean Lee Kyoung-Hoon -- a late replacement for defending champion Francisco Molinari after the Italian withdrew with a bad back.

It was another disappointment for 2018 British Open champion Molinari, who failed to make the cut in his last three events that featured a halfway cut.

The 37-year-old hasn't notched a top-10 finish since losing the lead in the final round of the 2019 Masters.

With the afternoon starters on the course, four players were in the clubhouse on 68: Americans Sam Burns and Brendon Todd, South African Christian Bezuidenhout and England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was three-under through eight holes.

Brooks Koepka, trying to regain peak form in the wake of a knee injury with the Masters coming up in April, carded an even par 72.

"Nothing to rave about," said Koepka, who capped his round with back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth. "It's not far off, but it's, still, it's annoying.

"Just can't play golf, can't score," added Koepka, who missed the cut at the Honda Classic last week. His best PGA Tour finish this season is a tie for 43rd at Riviera in February.

Australia's Adam Scott, who won the Genesis Open at Riviera, slumped to a five-over par 77 that included a triple bogey and a double bogey.

Related Topics

World Honda Matsuyama Lead Eagle Palmer Orlando Florida Ireland North Korea Adam Scott February April 2018 2019 Gold Olympics Christian From Best Slim

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

1 hour ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

2 hours ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.