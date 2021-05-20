UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McKennie, Dest Get Call For USA Friendly At Switzerland

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

McKennie, Dest get call for USA friendly at Switzerland

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Barcelona defender Sergino Dest headline a 27-man United States squad for a May 30 friendly against Switzerland at St. Gallen.

Coach Gregg Berhalter also called up 18-year-old Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who committed to playing for the United States last month, rejecting interest from England, Ghana and Italy.

Neither Christian Pulisic nor Zack Steffen will be on hand for the match as they will be with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively for the UEFA Champions League final in Porto, Portugal, on May 29.

The two are expected to return to the US squad for the CONCACAF Nations League finals, which USA Soccer said Thursday would be announced before May 24.

While in Switzerland, the US will train at altitude to prepare for two games, June 3 and 6, in Denver, Colorado, in the Nations League finals as well as a friendly against Costa Rica in Utah on June 9.

Berhalter is taking the opportunity of the Swiss trip to get a look at Bayern Munich youngster Justin Che, who is on loan from FC Dallas of Major League Soccer and has his first call up to the national team.

Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, also gets his first call-up.

DeAndre Yedlin, who has impressed since his move to Galatasary, is in the USA squad for the first time since 2019.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will use the game as a warm-up for the European Championships which get underway on June 11.

The Swiss are in Group A alongside Italy, Wales and Turkey.

USA squad: Goalkeepers:: Ethan Horvath (Brugge/BEL), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake) Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR)Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Julian Green (Greuther Furth/GER), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA)

Related Topics

USA Loan Turkey Young Brooks San Jose David Porto Valencia Barcelona Leicester Bryan Jackson Wales Tyler Dallas Denver Italy Portugal United States Switzerland Costa Rica Ghana May June 2019 Christian From Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Juventus Borussia

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

56 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.