McKinley Chases 'elusive' Italy Win As Story Becomes Film

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

McKinley chases 'elusive' Italy win as story becomes film

Milan, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Italy's Ian McKinley defended the Azzurri's dire Six Nations record as the Irish-born fly-half's inspiring return to elite rugby after being blinded in one eye has been turned into a documentary film.

"Lo Sguardo Oltre - Look Beyond," follows his life from Dublin to Treviso and is now available to view on Amazon Prime in Britain and Ireland, and in Italy from May 18.

McKinley missed out when the film was screened at the Cannes and the Venice film festivals last year as the 30-year-old was busy training.

And the Dubliner, who has played for his adopted country since November 2017, defends the Azzurri despite a 15th Six Nations wooden spoon beckoning when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the tournament in March.

"There's a lot of criticism thrown at the Italian national team with the Six Nations results and not winning for a long time," McKinley told AFP from his home in Treviso.

"The players know that, we all know that, but people are working very hard to try and rectify that, to change that winning mentality, but it's a long process.

"We're all competitors, we all want to win, not winning games hurts a lot," continued McKinley whose last game for Italy was a 29-10 Rugby World Cup warm-up defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last August.

"You see players working their butts off day in, day out trying to close the gap and trying to get that elusive win." McKinley doesn't like losing.

And 'Look Beyond' tells the story of his fight, with the help of his brother Philip, and specially-designed goggles, to find a way back on the field.

He lost the sight in his left eye when a player's stud punctured his eyeball in January 2010.

The former Leinster and Ireland Under-20 stand-off was forced to retire a year later, ending his dream of playing for Ireland.

"(It's) a story of two brothers who join forces to overcome the problems deriving from Ian's disability," Italian director Lia Beltrami said of the 67-minute documentary.

"Their story is meant to inspire all those young people who lose heart due to disabilities, loneliness and inner pain and never give up."

