McKinsey Reaches $573m Settlement Over Opioid Crisis: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

McKinsey reaches $573m settlement over opioid crisis: US media

Washington, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Global consultancy firm McKinsey has reached a rare $573 million settlement with US states over claims that the company's advice to pharmaceutical giants contributed to the deadly opioid crisis, US media reported Wednesday.

Almost half a million Americans died in overdoses from both prescription and illegal opioids between 1999 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

McKinsey worked with Perdue Pharma -- which last year pleaded guilty to criminal charges over the production and sale of prescription opioid OxyContin -- advising the firm how to "turbocharge the sales engine" of the drug, according to a Massachusetts lawsuit.

The $573 million settlement has been reached with attorneys general in 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories, according to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, which both cited people familiar with negotiations.

The consultancy firm will not admit wrongdoing, reports said, but will submit to court-ordered restrictions on some of its work with some types of addictive narcotics.

With the settlement McKinsey will avoid the possibility of any civil suits.

